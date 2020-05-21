OLEAN — Sound Communications and Good Times of Olean have teamed up on a fundraiser for Twin Tiers Meals, a program in which the community can donate for meals to be served to area families in need.
Bill Timberlake, manager of Sound Communications (locally WZKZ The Ride 101.9 Wellsville and 96.3 Olean, WMXO Mix 101.5 in Olean, WQRS 98 Rocks 98.3 in Salamanca and The Patriot 100.5FM Olean) and West and Christine Long of Good Times came up with the donation initiative.
It will help feed families serviced by Cattaraugus Community Action, Allegany County Office of the Aging, Allegany County ACCORD Head Start & Food Pantry and Believers Chapel in Olean.
“Imagine not knowing where your next meal is going to come from,” Timberlake said. “There are people right here in this community that have to deal with this question every day and since the COVID-19 threat; our community needs have increased substantially.”
All donations stay local. Good Times receives the collected meal donations and then prepares the meals. The organizations involved will receive the meal donations and will also distribute them.
Mrs. Long said, “Your donation will provide meals to meet the increased needs. It’s easy to donate — simply log on, click on the Twin Tiers Meals Donate Now link, pick the organization you’d like to support, then the number of meals you’d like to donate and submit secure online payment.”
The site also includes a level for corporate giving. These levels include options of a general donation, which would split donations across the organizations participating.
To donate, visit https://mixwmxo.com/pages/twin-tiers-meals. For more information or questions, call Good Times at 379-8210 or WMXO-FM at 375-1015.