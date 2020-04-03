WELLSVILLE — Social workers play an important role in healthcare in general, and at the Jones Memorial Medical Practices, in particular.
March was celebrated as National Social Worker month to bring a spotlight to the important link social workers can provide between a patient’s physical, mental, and environmental health.
For patients of the Jones Memorial Medical Practices, social workers Marcia Nupp and Laura Young are important members of their healthcare team.
Nupp works with women and children at the Women & Children's Health Office in Wellsville and checks in with new moms and babies in the Dr. F. Clifton Miller Birthing Center to assess potential needs of the newborns and their families.
Young has offices and works with patients at the Bolivar, Belvidere and Loder Street medical practices.
“Often the needs of many our patients are both clinical and social in nature,” said Michele McMorris, director of operations for Jones Memorial Medical Practices. “A short list of what our social workers can do for them includes helping patients who need assistance in finding housing, food and transportation, as well as helping patients to connect with area agencies and services.”
If you are a patient of the Jones Memorial Medical Practices and would like to meet with one of the social workers, please call your providers office.
Nupp can be reached at the Women and Childrens Health Office at (585) 596-9094. To speak with Young, patients of the Bolivar practice can reach her at (585) 928-1600; patients in Belvidere can call her at (585) 268-5700; patients of Mooney should call (585) 596-4088; and patients of Dr. Pasqual Picco can call her at (585) 596-4129.
“Social workers are an essential part of our team,” noted Mrs. McMorris. “We couldn’t do our jobs without them.”