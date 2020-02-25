OLEAN — After a series of warm frontal passages that caused the milder weather the past few days, things are about to get, well, wintry.
“After some quiet weather, we’re in for a big change this week,” said Jason Alumbaugh, meteorologist at the National Weather Service of the Olean area forecast.
Rain this evening will turn into a mix of snow and rain later tonight and temperatures will hover in the mid-30s. Wednesday’s warm front will keep temperatures in the 40s until falling overnight.
“A strong, strong cold front is coming through Thursday,” Alumbaugh said. Temperatures will stay in the 20s and strong winds can cause severe wind chill and possible blowing snow and low visibility.
Lower elevations are expected to receive an inch or two of snow Thursday night and the weather will likely remain the same Friday into Saturday, dropping another inch or two of snow across the area each of the two days.
The higher elevations in Cattaraugus County and along the Chautauqua ridge will, as usual, receive the most snow.
“This is the biggest event of the year,” Alumbaugh said. “The potential is there for 1 to 2 feet of snow before it’s done.”
Temperatures will remain colder over the weekend, with the high in the mid- to low 20s Friday and staying in the lower 20s Saturday. The colder air will hang on into Sunday, but depending on the system rotation, temperatures may climb to near 40 on Monday.