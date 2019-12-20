WELLSVILLE — When the Wellsville Kmart closed in March, it effectively ended the local Shop With A Cop program.
This summer, the SWAC Committee used its remaining resources to set up an endowed fund with the Allegany County Area Foundation to carry on the SWAC ideal — brightening the holiday season for kids while also giving them a positive interaction with law enforcement personnel.
The first grant ($500) from the new Wellsville Shop With A Cop Fund was awarded this month to the Allegany County Department of Social Services in support of its annual Foster Care Christmas Party. The event brings together children in foster care, their parents and siblings and foster parents.
Held Dec. 9 in Cuba, the party saw a record number of children, parents, foster parents, relative caregivers and DSS staff attend, according to Jennifer Bigelow, a DSS homefinder caseworker and party organizer.
Approximately 70 children received a gift from Santa Claus. Also on hand to help were more than a dozen officers from the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, the Cuba and Wellsville police departments and Amity-based state police troopers. "We were excited to have law enforcement attend and donate their time," Bigelow said. "They frosted cookies with children and families, helped Santa hand out gifts and served approximately 150 people a hot meal and dessert.”