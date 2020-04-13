ALFRED — Jason Sciotti has been named interim director of development at Alfred State College.
Since 2015, Sciotti has worked at Alfred State as a development officer in the Office of Institutional Advancement, specializing in planned gifts. He attended Alfred State and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from St. Bonaventure University.
“Jason has played a key role in the advancement of our division,” said Danielle White, executive director of institutional advancement. “He has developed strong relationships with alumni and helped create and implement many initiatives.”
Prior to his employment at Alfred State, Sciotti was in financial services for more than 15 years, working as a financial consultant with TIAA-CREF and as a financial executive at Citibank-M&T Bank.
In his role as director of development, Sciotti will oversee all annual fund activities and other fundraising responsibilities for the college. Duties will include annual fund appeals, Day of Giving, President’s Society membership and recognition dinner, the annual golf tournament, athletic sponsorship program, database management, donor relations and special projects.
“Our students and our campus prosper and thrive on what we do every day in institutional advancement,” Sciotti said. “I look forward to engaging with and encouraging our alumni and friends to show their passion and support to such a wonderful institution of higher education.”