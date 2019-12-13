SCIO — Knights Creek Church will host two free community Christmas dinners in one the Sunday before the holiday.
The church, at 2987 Knights Creek Road, will provide a choice of ham or turkey dinners for community residents following its 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship service on Dec. 22. The service is preceded from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each week by an Experiencing God - Knowing and Doing the Will of God DVD/discussion series by international Bible teacher and author Henry Blackaby.
The church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday after its morning service and also will be holding its fourth Sundays party for December birthdays and anniversaries, including the birth of Christ.
The church's traditional Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 to include music by David Peralta, a member of the Simon Bolivar Venezuelan National Symphony Orchestra, and communion.