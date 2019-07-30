OLEAN — A 100-mile motorcycle and car road rally is being planned for Aug. 17 to benefit Mercy Flight and the Trinity United Methodist Church.
“We want to start opening our doors and reaching out to the community,” said Paul Kayes, chair of Trinity’s board of trustees.
Kayes and several other church members ride, including their past minister, Sue Hadley’s husband, Tim. They started planning a couple of months ago, Kayes explained, deciding it was a great way to celebrate the summer; introduce the church to the general public; and raise funds for a nonprofit, as well as the church’s programs.
They chose Mercy Flight in part because of its nonprofit status and because when Kayes was riding his bike back to New York from Florida, he laid his bike down in an accident.
“We are so thankful for community support,” said Keri Simon, outreach coordinator for Mercy Flight in Olean.
Given no emergency runs, a Mercy Flight helicopter will follow the riders from the church on North Ninth Street, where the rally will begin with a Blessing of the Bikes at 11:30 a.m.
The rally will start at noon, with the first stop at the Cuba United Methodist Church. They’ll then bike to Rushford and Arcade, where they’ll take another break at the UMC church there. They will travel Route 39 to Springville First UMC and then take Route 219 back into Olean, where a chicken barbecue and basket raffles will be offered upon their return about 4 p.m.
A $10 chicken barbecue will be open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m.
Deadline for entering the road rally is Aug. 9. Rain date is Aug. 24. For more information, call the church at 372-5067 or Paul Kayes at 474-6220.