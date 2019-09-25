While U.S. House Democrats have launched a formal inquiry of impeachment against President Donald Trump over his prodding Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed says a transcript of the phone call "turned up nothing nefarious."
In a statement, Reed, R-Corning, said, "The transcript turned up nothing nefarious, yet Democrats are full steam ahead with impeachment at the cost of real legislation to help people — like a bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs and the ratification of USMCA to boost jobs."
Both Democrats and Republicans have signed on to several drug price control bills stalled in Congress: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 and Sen. Chuck Grassley's Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2019. Grassley is an Iowa Republican.
Both bills call for limits on drug prices and prevent the pharmaceutical industry from raising prices faster than the rate of inflation. Last week, Trump threw in on both bills on Twitter, calling for Congress to take action on lowering drug prices: “Let’s get it done in a bipartisan way!”
Reed's mention of USMCA refers to a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that would replace NAFTA, or the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Supporters of USMCA say the deal, if ratified by Congress, would strengthen labor protections, create jobs and discourage U.S. firms from outsourcing work abroad.
“Good, hardworking people we care about lost today," read said of the Democrats' preoccupation with impeachment proceedings.
"If you don’t like the president, beat him at the ballot box, but stop trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election," the congressman said.
State GOP chairman Nick Langworthy said the position of New York Democrats who back impeachment will hurt them at the polls with voters next year.
"The radical left’s endless obsession with trying to take out President Trump and derail his agenda will be rejected by the voters who want their representatives to focus on making their lives better, not their own power," he said in a statement.
But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, said Trump went too far in his interactions with Ukraine, saying he supports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's efforts.
"If we don’t reckon with President Trump’s persistent transgressions, the very foundation of this great republic is at risk," Schumer said. "The president kept pushing and pushing and pushing the constitutional envelope. Finally, the president’s conduct made an impeachment inquiry unavoidable."
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., whose 15th District includes McKean County, said in a statement, “Speaker Pelosi may have formally announced an impeachment inquiry yesterday, but it’s clear this stunt began on January 20, 2017.
"There are some in Congress who simply cannot accept the outcome of the presidential election. You heard collusion, conspiracy, and doing away with the electoral college. Now you’re going to hear impeachment, term limits for the Supreme Court, and other socialist ideas with the only goal of winning elections."