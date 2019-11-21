BUFFALO — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
While helping to save lives is likely motivation enough, those who come out to give Nov. 18 to Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Still need reasons to fit lifesaving blood donation into busy holiday schedules?
- It’s quick and easy to find a convenient blood drive. Search for drives by zip code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App; online at RedCrossBlood.org; by calling (800)RED CROSS or (800) 733-2767; or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass®. The entire donation process only takes about an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. Pre-donation reading and health history questions can be completed online to save about 15 minutes.
- Donors will get important health information. Donors receive a mini-health screening to help determine eligibility that includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors will also find out their blood type soon after donating.
As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood and platelet donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
Allegany County
- Almond, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Almond Almond Central School, 6795 Route 21.
- Fillmore, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m., Fillmore Central School, 104 W. Main St.
- Friendship, Dec. 17 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 6 E. Main St.
- Houghton, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Houghton College, Gillette Hall, Genesee Street.
- Wellsville, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wellsville Manor, 4192 A Bolivar Road and Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., SUNY Alfred-Wellsville, 2530 River Road.
Cattaraugus County
- Cattaraugus, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School, 25 N. Franklin St.
- Delevan, Dec. 18 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N. Main St.
- Ellicottville, Dec. 16 from 1 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 E.
- Gowanda, Dec. 18 from noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
- Olean, Nov. 22 from 2 to 7 p.m., Hillside Wesleyan Church, 753 Prospect Ave.; Dec. 9 from noon to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 209 W. State St.; and Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 109 S. Barry St.
- Randolph, Nov. 29 from 1 to 6 p.m., Randolph Fire Hall, 70 Main St.
- Salamanca, Nov. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m., Our Lady Peace-Holy Cross Church, 274 Broad St.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.