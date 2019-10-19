ALFRED STATION — Let the bingo games begin.
The Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church, 585 Route 244, will host bingo at 2 p.m. Sunday in its Social Rooms.
Participants may play with up to 10 cards with each card costing $1. Winners will get their choice of baked goods.
The funds raised will aid the weekly streaming ministry that allows persons across the nation and around the world to join in worship through the gift of technology each Sabbath morning at 11 a.m. at alfredstationsdb.org.
For more information, call the church office at (607) 587-9176.