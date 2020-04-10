BUFFALO — The U.S. Postal Service, saying it’s committed to delivering mail and packages throughout the current pandemic, is asking customers to follow some guidelines meant to protect both postal workers and the public.
The USPS asks:
• Maintain a safe distance at all times. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping a distance of 6 feet or more between other individuals.
• Allow a safe distance between you and your letter carrier or post office clerk while they are performing their duties.
“We know it is a challenge to find ways to connect with family and friends at this time,” the USPS said in a letter to the communities it serves. “Please remember anything without postage and not related to USPS business should not be placed in mailboxes.”
It is important to note the CDC, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General have all said there is very low risk that this virus is being spread through mail, the postal service notes.
“Our mission to bind the nation together is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our dedicated employees. The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the Postal Service.
“Knowing how much you care means everything to us.”