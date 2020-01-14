Olean Police
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Peyton K. Day, 19, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Wellsville Village Court Jan. 21.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- EAST OTTO — Dylan J. Sherman, 22, of West Valley, was charged at 4:17 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors; no insurance, a violation and several traffic violations. He is due back in East Otto Town Court.
- CARROLLTON — Tyler Benner, 19, of Gifford, Pa., was charged at 4:18 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol while under 21 and moving from lane unsafely, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- BELMONT — Laura L. Schwanz, 54, of Belmont, was charged at 1:03 p.m. Saturday with first-degree filing a false instrument, a class E felony, and fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Zachary A. Harrington, 26, of Great Valley, was charged at 5 p.m. Friday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday on Route 219 S. and Holiday Valley Road. Andrew J. Stokes Jr., 24, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and Dry Brook Road. Patricia A. Napolitano, 48, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Chelsea E. Coldren, 28, of Great Valley, was charged at 10:35 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued appearance tickets to appear in Great Valley Town Court later this month.
- OLEAN — Skyanne D. Carpenter, 22, of Olean, was charged at 11:24 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 70 and Kennedy Road. Sean G. Kelly, 56, of Etobicoke, Ontario, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 eastbound at exit 23. Tamara L. Ferry, 44, of Olean, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
