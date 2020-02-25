WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Police Department reported Monday that a Belmont man facing driving while intoxicated and other charges after an incident that took place on Park Avenue Saturday.
Aaron P. Jeffords, 44, was charged with felony DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, both class E felonies; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; resisting arrest and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors, and eight other vehicle violations and infractions.
Jeffords was processed and released to a third party with an appearance ticket to appear in Wellsville Village Court March 3.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Douglas P. Blauvelt, 49, of Belmont, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court March 3.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Andrew J. Panus, 26, of Olean, was charged at 1:02 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and several traffic infractions. Panus was issued appearance tickets and due to return to Olean City Court at a later date.
- CONEWANGO — Eli C. Raber, 24, of Conwango, was charged at 4 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:35 p.m. Friday on County Highway 21 and Buckley Lane. Evelyn M. Denning, 68, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:31 a.m. Sunday at 3012 Route 417. Steven A. Vergith, 24, of Hinsdale and Stanley Sobotkowski, 75, of Dublin, Ohio, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sunday on Windfall Road and Route 417. Jason M. Goodsell, 34, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday on Haskell and Page roads. Noah N. Kelley, 19, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.