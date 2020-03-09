Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:06 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Park & Shop Service Stores. A vehicle operated by Christopher B. Eaton, 38, of Olean, was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Karie L. Vandeusen, 43, of Olean.
- Friday, 6 p.m., Douglas E. Bean, 61, of Sinclairville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended or revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Friday 6:35 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two vehicle accident at Washington and 12th streets. A vehicle operated by Kevin P. Mosher, 32, of Wellsville, was crossing the intersection when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Theresa Dipietro, 93, of Olean. Dipietro was charged with failure to yield right of way at an intersection, a violation.
- Friday, 10:01 p.m., John C. Tait, 21, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held for arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — Benjamin Finch, 29 of Cattaraugus; Dusti Ginnery, 33, of Limestone; and Danay Marsh, 24, of Little Valley, were each charged at about 10 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with appearance tickets and due in Napoli Town Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Bennie R. Poole, 35, of Buffalo, was charged at 10:27 a.m. Friday on a Cattaraugus County Family Court warrant after turning himself in to the Olean Police Department. He was arraigned in Cattaraugus County Family Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail for his sentence.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tina M. Thomas, 51, of Otto, was charged at 2:43 a.m. Saturday with unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. She released with an appearance ticket and due in Otto Town Court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Caleb M. Neely, 29, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after an incident on Feb. 26 at Walmart. He was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Allegany Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- NEW HUDSON — Christopher A. Barber, 31, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 2:15 p.m. Friday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended, both unclassified misdemeanors, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday on State Route 19 S. and County Road 31A. Brittay J. Tripp, 21, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday on Harland Ames and Burdick roads. Paul S. Stradley, 21, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Dorvit Road. Allyson M. Clarke, 21, of Andover and Brice M. Weigman, 63, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Crystal I. Miles, 38, of Allegany, Pa., was charged at 9:57 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Caleb S. Spaulding, 28, of Delevan, was charged at 2:09 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday on County Road 7 and New Mexico Road. Mitchel Hincley, 39, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on State Route 19. Kendra J. Lanphier, 35, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP