Olean Police
- Tuesday, 10 a.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Darrius L. Kitt, 30, of Portsmouth, Va., reportedly cut across the curb and became stuck in the center divider, causing major landscaping damage.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Griffin L. Bussard, 18, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 8 on South Brooklyn Avenue. Bussard was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- HINSDALE — Paul Parisi, 28, of 4463 Five Mile Road, Humphrey, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Saturday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Parisi was transported to Cattaraugus County Court and held.
- OLEAN — James P. Rouse Jr., 31, of 1151 Sherlock Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on a family court warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Rouse was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $200 cash bail or $500 security bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 9 near Morgan Hill Road. Tiffani A. Ray, 25, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near the Exit 23 offramp. Sarah L. Wiltse, 44, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — James A. Cox, 33, of Belfast, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Cox was held.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 25. Nicholas P. Mascioni, 21, of Olean, was identified a the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Montana Avenue. Steven P. Winters, 50, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 23. Abigail R. Bailey, 23, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday on Route 70 near England Hill Road. Makala Lee Rodriguez, 24, of Dansville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday on Claybed Road bear Route 19. Tracie J. Campbell, 27, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — An 18-year-old Olean female was charged at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SOUTH VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Perimeter and Brown Run roads. Scott M. Redfield, 51, of Warren, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CONEWANGO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday on Route 62 near Cowens Corners Road. Harriett R. Allen, 69, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Stephen R. Crowell, 57, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
