Olean Police
- Saturday, 3:50 p.m., Gail L. Neamon, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $50.39 from Tops Friendly Market. Her status was not reported.
- Saturday, 10:31 p.m., Michael M. Bertron, 20, of Meadville, Pa., was charged by New York State Police on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was released on $250 bail and due in Olean City Court Wednesday.
- Sunday, 5:12 p.m., Jared L. Wagoner, 29, of Olean, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:25 a.m., Krystal Benson, 24, of Salamanca, was charged and processed on multiple warrants. She was turned over to New York State Police for further charges and processing. No other information was available.
- Friday 8:24 p.m., Kevin Mett 65, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors; and following too closely, an infraction. He was released on an appearance ticket and due in Salamanca City Court at a later date for arraignment.
- Saturday 12:21 a.m., Bryce V. Lichy, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Salamanca City Court at a later date for arraignment.
New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:24 a.m. Friday on Kingsbury Hill Road and Route 98. Nicole M. Kemp, 21 of Farmersville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:36 p.m. Friday on South Main and Temple streets. Dillan Cole Kemp, 24, of Ceres, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday on Route 21 and Green Road. Jacob R. Dedie, 19, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — Amy R. Clemons, 29, of Andover, was charged at 9:55 a.m. Saturday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
- BOLIVAR — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Saturday on South Bolivar and Kansas Hollow roads. Racheal R. Whitesell, 30, of Andover and Mica A. Swartwood 42 of Grand Island, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Snowball Hollow and Peterson Hill roads. Breaunna Tronetti, 19, of Port Allegany, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:18 p.m. Saturday on Route 417 and Allen Road. Jasmine M. Rauch, 25 of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 19 and O’Donnell Road. Shawn D. Michael, 36 of Genesee, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER