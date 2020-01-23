Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:26 a.m., Marqus Steven Singh, 28, of 321 N. First St., was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Singh was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 7:19 a.m., Jessica M. O’Connor, 29, of 312 N. Ninth St., was charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- COLDSPRING — Matthew P. Smith, 43, of 511 S. Loop, Coldspring, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Monday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Smith was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held.
- RANDOLPH — Paige N. Billingsley, 25, of 3 Mountain View Drive, Little Valley, was arrested at 6 a.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Billingsley was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held.
- OLEAN — Valerie Renee Turek, 45, of 2615 Stoneybrook Road, Olean, was taken into custody at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday on an order of commitment and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to serve a sentence of three months for allegedly violating a previous family court order.
- OLEAN — David Joshua Foster Jr., 28, of 219 N. Sixth St., Olean, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a New York State parole warrant. Foster was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Christina Kerri Cobb, 34, of 25 Sherman St., Belfast, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday on a New York State parole warrant. Cobb was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further proceedings.
- LITTLE VALLEY
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday on Route 19 South near the Belmont Village line. Annemarie Miracle Herzing, 30, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Dana N. Magara, 26, of Hinsdale, was charged at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Magara was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday on Route 275 near Howard Road. Sean Edward McClain, 23, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Patrick E. McCarthy, 42, of New Hudson, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 6. McCarthy was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday on Olean-Portville Road near Penn Avenue. Mark T. Foltz, 36, of Smethport, Pa., and a 17-year-old Portville female were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Main and Cemetery streets. Renee S. Booth, 31, of Ellicottville, and Richard D. Farnham Jr., 41, of Randolph, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE