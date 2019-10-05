Olean Police
- Friday, 11:15 a.m., Noah M. Willard, 18, of 1108 Washington St., 3, Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Matthew G. Monroe, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Monroe was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail. He is due in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 15.
- Thursday, no time reported, Brandon J. Brownell, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was arraigned, released and is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 15.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NEW ALBION — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:03 p.m. Thursday on Route 353. An unidentified 59-year-old Pennsylvania woman was reportedly the driver. One injury was reported.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A 14-year-old Genesee girl was charged at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with a violation of a family court action. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday on Gulf Hill Road and State Route 16. Devon M. Sweet, 22, of Franklinville was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:26 p.m. Wednesday on Countyline Road. Tayler J. Dayton, 20, of Delevan was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:11 a.m. Thursday on East River and Steam Valley roads. William J. Prosser, 59, of Olean was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — Wayne R. Buchholz, 43, of Belfast, was charged at 6:06 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WILLING — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Hawks Road and State Route 19 S. Sharon E. Jones, 73, of Wellsville and Edward E. Jackson, 37, of Genesee were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:41 p.m. Thursday on County Road 8 and Zimmer Road. Kimberly N. Sherlock, 30, of Scio was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.