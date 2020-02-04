Olean Police
- Monday, 9:15 a.m., Daniel J. Greene, 47, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, a violation.
New York
State Police
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Sunday on Route 19 and Glf Road. Dillon P. Bell, 20, of Bethel, Conn., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Sunday on Hallsport and Casey roads. K.C. Coppage, 57, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Sunday on Hallsport and Casey roads. K.C. Coppage, 57, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:19 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 and Rice Road. Melissa M. Weatherbee, 43, of Pike, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:46 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 and State Road 16. Kermit M. Burchell III, 21, of Uniondale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:33 p.m. Sunday on Route 305 and Little John Road. Tonia M. Spencer, 40 of Rushford and James P. Drozdowski, 49, of Belfast, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday on County Road 20 and Steenrod Road. Tracy M. Robbins, 42, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on Bill Allen Hill Road and County Road 18. Francis H. Peck, 46, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday on Chapel Hill and Humphrey roads. Lajuane B. Rice, 47, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 49 and Klein Road. Jonah P. Rust, 19, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- LIBERTY