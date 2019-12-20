Police report image

Olean Police

  • Wednesday, 11:03 p.m.

, Donald J. Johnson, 31, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, all class A misdemeanors. According to police, Johnson was initially arrested following a complaint at Ried’s Food Barn on East Greene Street that he had allegedly stolen steaks valued at $40. He was then allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of crystal methamphetamine, one Alprazolam pill and hypodermic needles. Johnson was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

Wellsville Police

  • Thursday, no time provided

, Brian J. Lipyance, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Lipyance was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Phillips Road. Bret M. Smith, 22, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Homestead Road. Rachael M. Sexton, 27, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 7B near Baldwin Hill Road. Maxwell J. Lucieer, 25, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • WIRT — Jesse A. Wilson, 39, of Wirt, was charged at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was released on $1,500 case bail.
  • CLARKSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 6 near Wolf Run Road. Robert G. Burdick, 82, of Cuba, and Cheyanne S. Bryant, 31, of Clarksville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
  • BELMONT — Vicky M. Braund, 41, of Bolivar, was charged at 2 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 13. Braund was released on her own recognizance.
  • ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near the Belmont exit. An 18-year-old Bath female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 23. Gabriel L. Wild, 20, of Los Angeles, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Five Mile and Chapin Cross roads. Zachary Douglas Wilber, 23, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

