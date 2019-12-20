Olean Police
- Wednesday, 11:03 p.m.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time provided
New York
State Police
- ALMA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Phillips Road. Bret M. Smith, 22, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday on Route 417 near Homestead Road. Rachael M. Sexton, 27, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 7B near Baldwin Hill Road. Maxwell J. Lucieer, 25, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — Jesse A. Wilson, 39, of Wirt, was charged at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Wilson was released on $1,500 case bail.
- CLARKSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 6 near Wolf Run Road. Robert G. Burdick, 82, of Cuba, and Cheyanne S. Bryant, 31, of Clarksville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- BELMONT — Vicky M. Braund, 41, of Bolivar, was charged at 2 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 13. Braund was released on her own recognizance.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near the Belmont exit. An 18-year-old Bath female was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near Exit 23. Gabriel L. Wild, 20, of Los Angeles, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY