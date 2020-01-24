Olean Police
- Wednesday, 10:58 a.m., Layton T. Walker, 20, of Olean, was charged with first-degree sex offense for failure to register address, a class E felony. He was reported held for arraignment.
- Thursday, 6:47 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North 12th Street. A vehicle operated by Matthew J. Swan, 32, of Olean was at the red light facing Wayne Street. When the light turned green it proceeded and was struck by a vehicle operated by Charles S. Dunn, 58, of Allegany. Dunn was charged with failure to yield the right of way, a violation.
- Thursday, 10:15 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Monte W. Hathaway, 78, of Shinglehouse, Pa. was stopped at the red light on East State Street when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Kelly A. Plants, 34, of Ceres. Plants was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Kathryn N. Allen, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records, both class A misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Feb. 4.
- Thursday, no time reported, Wyait P. Crawford, 25, of Genesee, Pa., was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Feb. 4. He was also charged on a fugitive from justice warrant issued from Potter County, Pa. He was committed to Allegany County Jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — David L. Phearsdorf, 36, of Bolivar, was charged Jan. 17, 2020 on an Allegany county violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Allegany County Jail to be held without bail after a foot pursuit in the town of Bolivar. Brendan G. Gaines, 37, of Bolivar, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also transported to Allegany County Jail to be held without bail for New York State Parole.
New York
State Police
- POLAND — Travis Centi, 26, of Olean, was charged at an unreported time Wednesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. He was issued appearance tickets and due to appear in Poland Town Court in February.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday on Route 242 and Bird Road. Patricia A. Sawyer, 51, of Loganville, Ga., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday on Route 16 N. and State Route 98. Jennifer L. Hyman, 45 and Mary N. Bonini, 55, both of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Windfall Road and Queen Street. Lindsay M. Gardner, 22, of Olean and an unidentified 17-year-old Portville boy were reported to be the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELMONT — Michael R. French, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, for an incident reported on Jan. 15. He was reported held. French was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident first reported Dec. 29, 2019.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 6 and Page Road. An unidentified 17-year-old Cuba boy was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Centerville Road and County Route 23. An unidentified 18-year-old Wyoming man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
