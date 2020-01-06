Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:27 p.m., Tamarra L. Brundage, 48, of Delevan, was charged on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. She was turned over to the Cattaragus County Sheriff’s Office and due in Olean City Court Jan. 7.
- Friday, 6:24 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in McDonald’s parking lot. A vehicle operated by Hannalee R. Pierce, 20, of Richburg, was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Nicole R. Ramsey, 25, of Olean.
- Friday, 9:50 p.m., Nathan S. Archer, 31, of Olean, was charged on an active arrest warrant issued from Olean City Court. He is due in Olean City Court Jan. 14.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Daniel R. Jackson, 44, of Bradford, Pa. was charged at approximately 11:30 a.m. Dec. 24 on a warrant issued from Salamanca Town Court for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court, remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $1,000, and due back in court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Jerome F. Sullivan Sr., 67, of Olean, was charged at about 7 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction, following a one-vehicle accident. He was released to a third-party.
- OLEAN — David L. Bliss, 23, of Olean, was charged at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Olean City Court. He was turned over to Olean Police Department to await arraignment.
- CATTARAUGUS — Benjamin M. Finch, 29, of Cattaraugus, was charged at 5:10 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in New Albion Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:12 a.m. Friday on Route 417 and State Route 219 junction. Alysse L. Morton, 21, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday on Chapel Hill and Five Mile roads. Norman H. Lacy, 79, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Anival J. Otero, 33, of Friendship, was charged at 1:11 p.m. Friday with forcible touching and two counts first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, both class A misdemeanors.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:45 p.m. Friday on Chapel Hill and Five Mile roads. Elizabeth A. Etcheverry, 22, of Machias and Monica J. Harrington, 43, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — Taylor M. Cox, 34, of Belfast, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Todd J. Vanhorn, 52, of South Dayton, was charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, following a one-vehicle accident. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Cherry Creek Town Court later this month.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday on Route 417 and Hidden Willow Lane. Ryan E. Minner, 20, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on County Road 31 and East Hill Road. Randel J. Mallaber, 64, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Martin Road. Danae Starleen Poulin, 23, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Jarod T. Poulin, 28, of Portville, was charged at 8:25 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony; and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Saturday on Salt Rising and Daggett Hollow roads. SL Lampack-Rajski, 51, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday on County Road 40 and Jordan Hill Road. Dukayne T. Buchholz, 26, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING