Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the OIMS parking lot. A vehicle operated by Michelle A. Clark, 36, of Olean, was headed east in the parking lot when a vehicle operated by Raina J. Barboza, 18, of Olean started to back out. Both vehicles stopped and started again, and Clark’s vehicle was struck. Barboza was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Harry L. Raub, 47, of Olean, was turning left off Prospect Avenue on to Front Street, when it struck a vehicle operated by Michael L. Neal, 44, of Olean, who was traveling east on Front Street. Neal lost control of his vehicle, causing a vehicle operated by Barry A. Broughton, 57, of Olean, who was traveling north, to strike a utility pole, a fence and a fire hydrant. Raub was charged with failure to yield right of way, a violation.
- Wednesday, 10:36 p.m., Emily M. Putt, 24, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, after allegedly stealing two cans of Labatts Max Ice valued at $4.73 from 7-Eleven on North Union Street. Putt was released with an appearance ticket for Olean City Court March 17.
- Thursday, 5:02 p.m., Rosanna R. Rivera, 41, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fictitious inspection station license, a misdemeanor; and no inspection, a violation.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Ashley N. Oakes, 25, of Little Valley, was charged at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was also issued charged with second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Oakes was transported to Salamanca City Police Department and held for arraignment.
- OLEAN — Christopher J. Poling, no information provided, was charged at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday on a Cattaraugus County Family Court warrant. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held for further proceedings.
- OLEAN — Jarell W. Baskin, no information provided, was charged at 10 a.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held for further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County road 9. Kristopher R. Ross, 35, of Belmont, was identified as a driver. The other driver was reported to be an 18-year-old Belmont man. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Evan M. Black, 24, of Arcade; Kyle D. Barber, 31, of Townville, Pa.; and Austin M. Please, 22, of Delevan, were each charged at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. Please was also charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON