Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:19 a.m., A vehicle operated by Aliza M. Brown, 17, of 20 Orchard St., Salamanca, was traveling north on North Union Street approaching the traffic circle at Olean Center Mall when it was struck by a vehicle operated by LJ Groth-Voorhees, 66, of 639 Terrace St., Olean, who was traveling eastbound in the traffic circle. Brown was charged with failure to yield right of way in a traffic circle, a violation.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- PORTVILLE — Dusti L. Ginnery, 32, of 5759 Leonard Run Road, Limestone, was charged at about 7:15 p.m. July 23, with trespass, a violation, after an incident that was investigated June 27. Ginnery was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Portville Town Court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Leanne L. Vickman, 44, of 11346 Bixby Hill Road, Freedom, was charged at 8:15 p.m. July 23, on a violation of probation warrant. She was arrested by Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to the custody of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, where she was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. She is due to return to Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Phillip D. Root, 52, of 3270 Martin Road, Yorkshire, was charged on Sunday, no time given, on an arrest warrant stemming from a failure to verify his address with the sex offender registry. Root was arraigned in Machias Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due to reappear in Machias Town Court at a later date.
- SALAMANCA — Jeremy L. Finch, 34, of 191 Broad St., Salamanca, was charged at 8:21 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. Finch was arraigned, released and is due to return to Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — John Cam’Ron Tait, 20, of 1890 Castle Dr., Olean, was charged at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant, issued from Cattaraugus County Court, for allegedly violating the terms of his probation. Tait was also wanted by Olean City Court, for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, after being sentenced March 26. He was turned over to the Olean Police Department for arraignment.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jesse D. Fairbanks, 34, of 19 Mill St., Cattaraugus, was charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday on a family court warrant after leaving visitation at Cattaraugus County Jail. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 bail. Fairbanks is due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- GREAT VALLEY — Noah J. LeBlanc, 18, of 3755 Halsaver Road, Great Valley, was charged at about 6:38 a.m. Thursday with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors. LeBlanc was processed, arraigned, and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $500 bail. He is due to return to Great Valley Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Thursday on North Genesee and Torpey streets. Catalin Cristian Demian-Popescu, 50, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 p.m. Thursday in the Burger King parking lot on State Route 16. Curtis Leon Wolfer, 83 of Delevan, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Thursday on Route 19A and West River Road. Andreas Jacobus Degroot, 66, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE