Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:26 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy J. McCoy, 27, of Portville, was traveling west when he ran the red light at East State and King streets, striking a vehicle operated by Jade C. Konka, 28, of Olean, who was turning left onto East State Street. McCoy was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license, both unclassified misdemeanors.
- Saturday, 10:36 p.m., Kristina M. Marlett, 30, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple traffic infractions. She was released to a third party and due in Olean City Court May 20.
New York
State Police
- WIRT — Vincent F. Carcone, 23, of Bemont, was charged at 11:17 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified midemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Jennifer J. Webster, 38, of Belmont, was charged at 1:38 a.m. Saturday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — Donald L. Jimerson, 48, of Farmersville, was charged at 1:23 p.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- TURTLEPOINT