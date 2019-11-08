SALAMANCA — Eight persons were charged in two separate incidents Tuesday night after investigations by multiple law enforcement agencies.
An investigation by the Olean office of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Taskforce, assisted by Olean Street Crimes, led to a search warrant being issued for 46 Murray Ave., Salamanca. A search was conducted at 9:58 p.m. by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Special Response Team at the residence led to the discovery of crack cocaine packaged for sale, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Brenda Anderson, 44, who reportedly resides at the address, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors.
Brett Williams, 23, of Coldspring; Ashley Oakes, 21, of Salamanca; Jaquan Owens, 28, of Buffalo and Johnathan Saracina, 28, of Angola, were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
The five were reported held pending arraignment at the Salamanca City Police Department.
Earlier in the evening, a search was performed at 6:50 p.m. at 182 Highland Ave. after an investigation by the Olean office of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Salamanca Police Department conducted the search, which yielded crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Candy Leon, 52, who reportedly resided at the home, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was also charged on a violation of probation warrant and taken to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
Jeffery Vaughn, 46, and Destiny Shoup, 18, both of Salamanca, were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. They were each issued appearance tickets.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:06 a.m., Jeffrey T. Rymarczyk, 21, of East Amherst, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and crossing road hazard markings and failure to keep right, both infractions. He was released to St. Bonaventure University Security Department, issued uniform traffic tickets and due to appear in Olean City Court Nov. 20.
- Thursday, 4:19 a.m., Bayshawn Barlow, 30, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after an incident at 7-Eleven. He was issued an appearance ticket for Olean City Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Eugenio N. Charles III, 32, of Scio, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned, remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Nov. 19.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Joshua Allen Foster, 25, of Olean, was charged at 10 a.m. Oct. 31, on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and remanded for further proceedings.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16. Teresa A. Fisher was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Alec A. Moore, 21, of Portville, was charged at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Moore was transported and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and remanded until further proceedings in Cattaraugus County Court.
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday on Center Street Ext.. Mary Lou Kerr was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 5:02 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 westbound. David M. Nye was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- INDEPENDENCE — Kenneth L. Davanport, 18, of Independence, was charged Nov. 1 on an Allegany County violation of probation warrant. He was located in Cattaraugus County and turned over to deputies by Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Davanport is being held without bail pending appearance in Allegany County Court at a later date.
- ALMA — Michael T. Roberts, 27, of Alma, was charged at an unreported time Monday on an Allegany County Family Court warrant, and for unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance on the warrant. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Alma Town Court Dec. 12.
- BELMONT — Tiffany C. Lafler, 31, of Auburn, was charged on an Allegany County Family Court warrant, released on her own recognizance and due to appear in Allegany County Family Court Nov. 15.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN
— Justice D. Zeager, 21, of Olean, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor for an incident that occurred Oct. 28. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday on Dagget Hollow Road. Dylan A. Strade, 28, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday on Route 219 and Plank Street. Deborah J. Watson, 56 of Limestone, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Thursday on Route 242 and Dublin Road. Teresa L. Navarre, 48, of Cattaraugus, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday on Arkport Canaseraga Road. Kylie Johanna Lang, 22, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and Beech Hill Road. Michael L. Todd, 56, of Knoxville, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in the Dollar General parking lot. Bonnie B. Cady, 70, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— Kaitlyn M. Bauer, 20, of Portville, was charged at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.