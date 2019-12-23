Olean Police
- Friday, 5:11 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Gregory T. Giermek, 65, of Olean, was stopped at North Seventh and West Sullivan Street, but did not yield to a vehicle operated by Nanette L. Ramadhan, 63, of Olean, striking the vehicle. Giermek was charged with failure to yield right of way, a violation.
- Saturday, 2:16 p.m., one injury was reported in a two -vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Lauren M. Querns, 26, of Olean, was traveling westbound on West State Street near North 24th Street when it struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Erica M. Lockwood, 42, of Portville. Querns was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 5:18 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Dean S. Baldwin, 67, of Smethport, Pa., was stopped at a red light on West State Street and Independence Drive when it was struck a vehicle operated by Mark A. Brown, 17, of Olean. Brown was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Sunday, 3:20 p.m., Andrea M. Jackson, 33, of Olean, was charged with false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance and due to appear in Olean City Court today.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:30 p.m., Andrea L. Perkins, 42, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and speeding in a school zone. She is due to appear in Salamanca City Court for arraignment Jan. 8, 2020.
- Saturday, 12:20 a.m., Samantha L. Schwab, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, a felony; driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, and reckless driving, unclassified misdemeanors; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and two counts of speed in zone. Schwab was released to appear in Salamanca City Court Jan. 8, 2020.
- Saturday, 3:05 a.m., Thomas R. Abram, 35, of West Valley, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and speed in zone. Abram is due in Salamanca City Court on Jan. 8 for arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — James R. Wall, 38, of Sherman, was charged at 10 p.m. Thursday on a fugitive of justice warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. He was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail awaiting further proceedings.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Julian B. Miller, 24, of Farmersville, was charged at 5:27 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket, released and due in Franklinville Town Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday on Olean Portville Road. Nicole L. Hughes, 22 of Olean and Lonzo H. Hawkins III, 51, of Jamestown, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday on Four Mile Road. Logan R. Ganoung, 21, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 a.m. Friday on Davis and Walbridge roads. Eryn T. Jeffords, 25, of Leicester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7 a.m. Friday on Wadsworth Hill and Brody Slide roads. Katie E. Preston, 33, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:33 a.m. Friday on Route 98 and Bray Road. Evan Allen Skinner, 46, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — Crystal G. Woodworth, 36, of Andover, was charged at 10:17 a.m. Friday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, for an alleged incident reported on Nov. 14. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Lisa Y. Crandall, 50, of Angelica, was charged at 12:02 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor and trespass, a violation. She was issued an appearance tickets.
- RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday on Broad and Main streets. Bradley J. Pacer, 19, of Richburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Freedom Road. Mark R. Bell, 36, of Rushford and Walter Paciorkowski, 55, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday on Bolivar Road and County Road 9. Aric C. Jordan, 20, of Little Genesee, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Eric M. Harrison, 31, of Andover, was charged at 12:23 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Karen Koniak, 49, of Randolph, was charged on Saturday, no time reported, with felony driving while intoxicated. She was released and due to appear in Randolph Town Court next month.
- CLARKSVILLE — Justin M. Ray, 35, of Bolivar, was charged at 3:27 a.m. Saturday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- BELFAST — Cody H. Cobb, 34, of Caneadea, was charged at 6:40 a.m. Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple infractions and violations. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Derek M. Dallas, 28, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:42 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Trina M. Phillippi, 33, of Franklinville, was charged at 9:51 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right, an infraction. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Bolivar and Wolf Spring roads. Troy A. Kaziska, 29, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN