Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Clark Street. A vehicle operated by Harry K. Unverdorben, 57, of Olean, was backing out of a driveway when it struck a vehicle operated by Jeffery A. Schwab, 54, of Duke Center, Pa. Unverdorben was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Sunday and Monday, no time reported, an unidentified 13-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Wellsville, were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16, and second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released and due to appear at Allegany County Probation Department at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI —A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday on Route 242. Bradley J. Kibler was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- BOLIVAR — Richard E. Williams, 43, of Bolivar, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE