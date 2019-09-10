Olean Police
- Sunday, 11:25 p.m., Caitlyn E. Foster, 25, of 2807 W. Five Mile Road, Allegany, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation. Foster was arraigned and released on $100 bail and due in Olean City Court Sept. 24.
- Sunday, 11:44 p.m., Marshall L. Spring, 36, of 5060 Hardscrabble Road, No. 3, Hinsdale, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with uniform traffic tickets and due in Olean City Court Sept. 24.
- Monday, 7:57 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West Henley Street. A vehicle operated by Krystal D. Madison, 59, of 25 Hill St., Little Valley, was traveling west, pulling to the curb to pick up passengers. Police said, when the vehicle was pulled back out, it was struck a vehicle operated by James A. Farr, 41, of 5793 Church St., Limestone. Police said Madison was cited for unsafe lane change, a violation.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 8:45 p.m., Austin W. Woodarek, 27, of 9529 Pigeon Valley Road, Little Valley, was charged with tampering/destroying evidence, a class E felony; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; illegal signal less than 100 feet and unsafe tires, an infraction. Woodarek was also charged on an active bench warrant issued from Erie County Sheriff’s Office. He was held for arraignment and turned over to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sunday, 8:49 p.m., Kayla L. Onuffer, 24, of 56 Central Ave., Salamanca, was charged with tampering/destroying evidence, a class E felony; obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, all class A misdemeanors. Onuffer was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported — Aaron C. Watson, 21, of Rexville, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice following a traffic stop on East Dyke Street. Watson was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
- Friday, no time reported — Tammy E. Miller, 53, of Angelica, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle for allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Chamberlain Street. Miller was issued a traffic citation, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 24.
- Friday, no time reported — Jesse K. Beauchamp, 48, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. He was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court, remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail and due in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 17.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Two 17-year-old Wellsville boys were each charged Sunday, at 11:04 a.m. and 1:43 p.m., respectively, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. They were each released on their own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Bolivar and Miller roads. Brian G. Hastings, 32, of Austin, Pa.; David M. Slawson, 38, of Andover; and Richard C. Reisner, 65, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Anthony J. Light, 32, of Olean, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- HARRISON TOWNSHIP