Olean Police
- Friday, 3:15 p.m., Justin T. Spencer, 40, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 12:10 p.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Jason P. Turek, 44, of Allegany, was charged at 6:14 p.m. Nov. 1, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Little Valley Jail until a hearing in Allegany Village Court Nov. 2.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Anthony R. Bernardi, 21, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 7, 2019 on a bench warrant issued from Gowanda Town Court. He was transported to the Gowanda Police Department. No other information was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — James R. Mummery, 47, of Freedom, was charged at 9 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Yorkshire Town Court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Elizabeth A. Spry, 62, of Little Valley, was charged at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7 with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued uniform traffic tickets, released and due in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 6:08 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 W. Kristan L. Maiolo was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — Dennis Mencer, 20, of Buffalo, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Salamanca City Court Dec. 20.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Destiny M. Harvey, 20, of Little Valley, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and due in Napoli Town Court at a later date.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday on Reed Hill Road. Gordon C. Hauri was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 6:38 a.m. Tuesday on Reed Hill Road. Jeremy P. Karr was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday on Old Route 17. Stephen L. Maybee was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Anthony R. Colston Sr., 61, of Napoli, was charged at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket and due in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Beech Tree Road. Skyler J.Bryant was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday on East Otto-Otto Road. Bruce A. Oakes was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Michelle M. Amore, 33, of Allegany, was charged at 7 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle/deer accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday on Toad Hollow Road. Ryan M. Olejara was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SALAMANCA
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Chester H. Jablonski, 41, of Cuba, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets and due in Friendship Town Court later this month.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 70 and County Route 24. Sabrina A. Dietz, 36, of Nunda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:17 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 21 and Lusk Road. Kevin J. Fleischman, 36, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 244 and White Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Franklinville man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. Carl V. Clark, 67, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on County Road 13B and Faulkner Road. James M. Robbins, 55, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY