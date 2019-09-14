Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 3:09 p.m., Rachel V. Mehmel, 34, of Salamana, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned in Salamanca City Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,500 bail.
- Thursday, 11:31 p.m., Donald J. Potts, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. He was held over then released on an appearance ticket. Potts is due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Thursday, 11:37 p.m., Brooke N. Moore, 22, of Little Valley, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor. Moore was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Susan C. Pierce, 47, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident at Tops in Wellsville. Pierce was issued an appearance ticket, released, and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 24.
- Thursday, no time reported, Sara L. Carpenter, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident on West State Street. Carpenter was issued an appearance ticket, released, and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 24.
New York
State Police
- CANASERAGA — Robert A. Wilson,46, and Tianna M. Wilson, 31, both of Canaseraga, were each charged at 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. respectively Wednesday, with second-degree harassment, a violation. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday on South Nine Mile and Chipmonk roads. Daniel V. Blaske, 63, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Shaqundre J. Bryant, 22, of Olean, was charged at 8:20 p.m. Thursday with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate and operating a motor vehicle with no license, both infractions. Bryant was issued an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP