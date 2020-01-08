Olean Police
- Tuesday, 5 p.m., Steven R. Austin, 36, of 205 Worden Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Austin is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., Alyssa Santiago, 43, of Kill Buck, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as other unspecified traffic violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Santiago was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- BOLIVAR — Charles P. McDade, 29, of 2619 Route 16, Hinsdale, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Monday on a failure to register as a sex offender warrant issued out of Hinsdale Town Court. McDade was located by the Wellsville Police Department and turned over to deputies for processing. He was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Bolivar Road and Valencia Avenue. John H. Finch, 28, and Kristie Ann Hamlin, 48, both of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near County Road 20. Courtney B. Gilluly, 26, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:18 a.m. Monday on Route 98 near Jarecki Road. Jeffrey T. Schill, 52, of Tionesta, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday on Plaza Drive. Roger T. Skinner, 75, of Olean, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. Monday on County Road 36 near Washburn Road. Shara Lynn Pawlowski, 20, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday on Rawson Road near New Mexico Road. John C. Sprague, 59, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:26 p.m. Monday on Gooseneck Road near Keller Road. Elisa Nicole Sundquist, 25, of Jamestown, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Monday on Route 219 near Clark Road. David A. Scharf, 64, of Olean, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:29 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Route 16. John Mark L. Asquith, 26, of Mount Morris, was identified a the driver. No injuries were reported.
