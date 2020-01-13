Police report image

Olean Police

  • Friday, 10:33 a.m., James M. Hovey, 31, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
  • Saturday, 10:53 p.m., Frederick A. Butler, 35, of Olean, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, an infraction. He was issued uniform traffic tickets and is due in Olean City Court Jan. 29.
  • Sunday, 3:21 p.m.

, Michael S. Young, 56, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors, and no inspection, a violation.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • MACHIAS — Justin M. Lingle, 38, of Machias, was charged at 11:58 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was taken directly to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.

New York

State Police

  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday on Route 16. An unidentified 17-year-old Franklinville girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday on Church and East Center streets. Stacie L. Hackett, 36 and Timothy J. Brown II, 50, both of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday on Bacl Rover Road and County Road 31a. Kelsey L. Lynch, 21, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 a.m. Friday on Route 305 and Crabb Hollow Road. Laurel L. Rose, 49, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 27. Jaden E. Biscaro, 26, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Friday on Route 16 and Farwell Road. Mahmoud A. Kiraish, 53, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • WILLING — Teasha K. Boyd, 19, of Whitesville, was charged at 8:35 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.
  • ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday on South Nine Mile and Cheese Factory roads. Steven L. Crabb, 27, of Port Allegany, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Friday on Route 98 S. and Jarecki Road. Benjamin J. Postle, 45, of Pittsford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Dirvit Road. Sheila M. Chalifoux, 53, of Victor, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday on South Nine Mile and Cheese Factory Road. An unidentified 17-year-old Allegany girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:27 a.m. Friday on Route 446. Lamara L. Shattuck, 33, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday on State Highway 243 and Brookside Road. Mark J. Byrne, 28, of Hamburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:56 a.m. Friday on County Road 31 and Gordon Brook Road. Shirley J. Levernier, 68, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • ASHFORD

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:07 a.m. Friday on Ashford Hollow and Hebdon roads. John T. Mitchum, 33, of Norristown, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • BELMONT — Laura L. Schwanz, 54, of Belmont, was charged at 1:03 p.m. Saturday with first-degree filing a false instrument, a class E felony, and fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
  • GREAT VALLEY — Zachary A. Harrington, 26, of Great Valley, was charged at 5 p.m. Friday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
  • ELLICOTTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday on Route 219 S. and Holiday Valley Road. Andrew J. Stokes Jr., 24, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • SCIO

    • — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and Dry Brook Road. Patricia A. Napolitano, 48, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

  • GREAT VALLEY — Chelsea E. Coldren, 28, of Great Valley, was charged at 10:35 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued appearance tickets to appear in Great Valley Town Court later this month.
  • OLEAN

    • — Skyanne D. Carpenter, 22, of Olean, was charged at 11:24 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.

