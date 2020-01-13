Olean Police
- Friday, 10:33 a.m., James M. Hovey, 31, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- Saturday, 10:53 p.m., Frederick A. Butler, 35, of Olean, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, an infraction. He was issued uniform traffic tickets and is due in Olean City Court Jan. 29.
- Sunday, 3:21 p.m.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Justin M. Lingle, 38, of Machias, was charged at 11:58 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was taken directly to Cattaraugus County Jail to await arraignment.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday on Route 16. An unidentified 17-year-old Franklinville girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:39 a.m. Friday on Church and East Center streets. Stacie L. Hackett, 36 and Timothy J. Brown II, 50, both of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday on Bacl Rover Road and County Road 31a. Kelsey L. Lynch, 21, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 a.m. Friday on Route 305 and Crabb Hollow Road. Laurel L. Rose, 49, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 27. Jaden E. Biscaro, 26, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Friday on Route 16 and Farwell Road. Mahmoud A. Kiraish, 53, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WILLING — Teasha K. Boyd, 19, of Whitesville, was charged at 8:35 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:53 a.m. Friday on South Nine Mile and Cheese Factory roads. Steven L. Crabb, 27, of Port Allegany, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 a.m. Friday on Route 98 S. and Jarecki Road. Benjamin J. Postle, 45, of Pittsford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Dirvit Road. Sheila M. Chalifoux, 53, of Victor, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY