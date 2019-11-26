Olean Police
- Friday, 9:48 a.m., no injuries were reported when a rental Penske truck operated by Kenton D. Flaig, 75, of Portville, hit the underside of the Front Street bridge as it was traveling northbound on Front Street. Flaig was charged with operating a motor vehicle ... that is greater than the posted ... clearance as shown by an official sign.
- Friday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Michael A. Retchless, 49, of Olean, was traveling north on South Union Street when it left the roadway and struck a tree and then a parked vehicle in a driveway registered to Kenneth J. Lee, 48, of Olean. Retchless was charged with failure to drive on the right side of the road.
- Monday, 8:25 a.m.
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — Tracy M. Donnelly, 44, of Wellsville, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Sunday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. Donnelly was released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — Ben A. Yehl, 34, of Allegany, was charged at 9:56 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol count 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right and move from lane unsafely, both infractions. Yehl was issued an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON