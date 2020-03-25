New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday on Kingsbury Hill Road near Route 98. Shannon L. Brown, 20, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SALAMANCA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:12 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 21. David W. McCready, 48, of Limestone, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Ismuth Road. An 18-year-old Olean female was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:19 a.m. Monday on Route 98 near Fox Drive. David J. Walsh, 63, of North Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 27. Catherine M. Molloy, 59, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:34 a.m. Monday on Portville-Obi Road near Hooker Road. Jeffery F. Gursky, 35, and Jeffery Stewart Platt, 51, both of Portville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:53 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near exit 28. Sierra M. Maybee, 19, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:55 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near Fay Hollow Road. Daisy E. Whitcher, 43, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the Almond exit. Joseph I. Oloyo, 22, of Corpus Cristi, Texas, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Monday on Route 16 near Main Street. Helen M. Washington, 76, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. Monday on Route 70 near Kennedy Road. Mark A. Tilton II, 32, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BIRDSALL — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday on Route 15B near Dieter Road. Anna Marie Dailey, 20, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:28 a.m. Monday on Route 15 near Route 15B. Paul J. Sorvillo, 43, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86 near the West Almond exit. Ekrem Dzambic, 62, of Erie, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Monday on Rawson Road near Lyndon Road. Alan M. Ciesla, 53, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Monday on private property near Route 305. Christopher J. Montgomery, 39, of Clarksville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST