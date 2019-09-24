Olean Police
- Reed St., Olean, was traveling east on Root Street when it was struck by a vehicle operated by Benjamin F. Cole, 34, of 1500 Steam Valley Road, Olean, who was backing up in an attempt to park. Cole was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Monday, 1:13 a.m., Ryan P. Willis, 36, of 708 Washington St., Olean, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing; third-degree assault; and acting in a manner injurious to a child, all class A misdemeanors. Willis was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 4:18 p.m., James L. Estabrooks, 25, of 19 New St., was charged on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court for second-degree harassment, a violation, following an incident on New Street on Sept. 12. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Sunday, 4:58 p.m., John M. Abrams, 34, of 3543 W. Loop Road, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Dominica R. Howells, 20, of Wellsville, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, stemming from an incident on South Main Street Sept. 19; petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident at Dollar General on Aug. 31; and a probation violation, for which she was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail. She is due to appear in Allegany County Court at a later date for the violation. Howells was issued appearance tickets, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Oct. 15 on the other two charges.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Saturday on Fay Hollow Road. Edward P. Williams, 66, of Hinsdale, was reported as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sunday on Fisher Blake and Marble Springs roads. Arthur L. Benz, 61, of Delevan, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Bill Desabrais, 50, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 4:12 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sunday on Main Street and Marvin Lane. Karleigh A. Ormsby, 44, of Alfred Station, was reported as a driver. The other driver was an unidentified 18-year-old Alfred Station male. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Jack D. Atkinson, 45, of Ellicottville, was charged at 7:03 p.m. Sunday for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 19 N. and Tuckers Corners Road. Doris J. MacFarquhar, 84, of Wellsville, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
