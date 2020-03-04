Olean Police
- Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on South 10th Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Lori L. Karst, 59, of 934 N. Fourth St., reportedly backed into an unoccupied parked vehicle, causing minor damage. Karst was cited for moving from lane unsafely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., Vivian N. Vennard, 33, of 212 N. Sixth St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and uninspected motor vehicle, an infraction. Vennard is due back in court at a later date.
- Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and Henley streets. A vehicle operated by Mary D. Abbinanti, 26, of 5578 Bryant Hill Road, Ellicottville, reportedly made a left turn in front of a vehicle operated by Patricia L. Miller, 68, of Route 16, causing a collision.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, James E. Franklin Jr., 26, of Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on North Main Street. Franklin was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:26 a.m. Thursday on Route 219. Norman M. Strotman and Daniel S. Socha were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CATTARUGUS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:54 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street. Danay M. Marsh was identified as one of the drivers. Marsh was issued three unspecified citations. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:31 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 westbound. Isaac J. Haynes and Carlos A. Fernandez-Gonzalez were identified as the drivers. Haynes was issued one unspecified citation. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Traci A. Ellis, 44, of 1213 Reed St., Olean, was charged at 3:50 p.m. Friday with attempted fifth-degree welfare fraud and attempted petit larceny, class B misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Aug. 26 where Ellis allegedly failed to report income. Ellis turned herself in and was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11 p.m. Friday on Route 219. Caitlyn E. O’Keefe and Daniel S. Socha were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:03 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 eastbound. Ray R. Babyak was identified as the driver. Babyak was issued two unspecified citations. No injuries were reported.
- COLDSPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 eastbound. Brian C. Swartz was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:16 p.m. Saturday on Route 16. Ashley M. Wesley was identified as the driver. Wesley was issued one unspecified citation. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the Cattaraugus County Building parking lot on Leo Moss Drive. Kenneth R. Baldwin was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- LITTLE VALLEY — Brandon J. Herbert, 34, of Little Valley, was charged at 10:17 a.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Herbert was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:27 p.m. Monday on Route 16 near Route 98. Melvin F. Criswell, 82, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN