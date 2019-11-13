Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:09 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Aldi parking lot on West State Street. Patricia A. Williams, 80, of Ceres, reportedly struck an unoccupied vehicle while backing out of a parking space.
- Monday, 8:27 p.m., Keith D. Clemons, 21, of 827 Seneca Ave., was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident.
- Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Front Street. Colton L. Yehl, 27, of 8703 Coon Hollow Road, Portville, reportedly lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions and struck a vehicle operated by Daniel A. Gadd, 49, of Cuba, causing damage to both vehicles. Yehl was cited for speed not prudent, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 8:05 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. Matthew J. Ruggles, 44, of 4149 Five Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Huma Rafi, 34, of 444 Third Ave., causing minor damage.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, no time provided, Deborah Carpenter, 55, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a violation. The charges stem from the report of a disturbance. Carpenter was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, no time provided, Maurice John, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test, speed in zone, unreasonable speed and illegal signal, all infractions. John was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Nov. 6 on Connoisarauley Road. Christy M. Wolf was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LEON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:26 p.m. Nov. 6 on Mosher Hollow Road. Kelli A. Whitmer was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Friday on Route 16. Janice B. Lijewski was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RED HOUSE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:16 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86. Daniel B. Andrews was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday on Route 417. Janelle R. Lockwood was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday on Jersey Hollow Road. Brittnie N. Phillips was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on Yankee Hill Road. Keith A. Borden was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- EAST OTTO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Reed Hill Road. Michelle E. Monroe was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Adam J. Neubauer, 29, of 19 Washington St., Cattaraugus, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Sunday on a family court warrant issued out of Erie County. Neubauer was transferred to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
- PERRYSBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:38 a.m. Sunday on Route 39. Michael Frederickson was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:35 p.m. Sunday on McKinstry Road. Debra S. Delude was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
New York
State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Friday on County Road 36 and Pochuck Road. April L. Coloney, 47, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Friday on Route 446 and Union Hill Road. Reuben S. Vandruff 49, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at Hastings Road. Paige E. Hoopes, 24, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday on County Road 10 and Brody Slide Road. Richard K. French, 33, of Arkport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CUBA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:22 a.m. Saturday on County Road 6 and Witter Road. Ryan P. Havers, 27, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:02 a.m. Saturday on County Road 12 and Cornelius Road. Hailey E. Brown, 23, of Coudersport, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:16 a.m. Saturday on Route 19 and County Road 9. Beverly K. Taft, 51, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:37 a.m. Saturday on Fish Hill and Saunders roads. Milagros Lockhart, 41, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:21 p.m. Saturday on Lyndon and North Center roads. Charles R. Burrows, 46, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday on Karr Valley Road and Woodlawn Lane. Ariel N. Ferrer, 28, of Canandaigua, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 and Twin Valley Terrace. Jalea C. Flewellyn, 58, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:27 p.m. Saturday on Felton Hill and Krepps roads. Elizabeth M. Owens, 19, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:26 a.m. Sunday on Andover and Duffy Hollow roads. Leslie M. Dowd, 53, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED — Cassondra E. Mark, 20, of Prattsburgh, was charged at 2:47 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to keep right and move from lane unsafely, both infractions. She was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Alfred Town Court next month.
- ANDOVER — Bradley W. Loucks, 36, of Andover was charged at 3:58 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and stop/stand/park on a highway, an infraction. He was released with appearance tickets and due to appear in Andover Town Court next month.
- ALMOND — An unidentified 14-year-old Arkport boy was charged at 12:45 p.m. Sunday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday on North Main and Barrett streets. Rhonda R. Quinn, 55, and Jeffrey J. Moszak, 59, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — Lindsey E. Stonemetz, 35, of Genesee, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Sunday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 244 and County Road 2B. Anna M. Collingwood, 19, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday on State Route 305 and Mountain Wood Terrace. Michelle A. Barber, 29, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 19 and Tucker Hill Road. Crystal M. Von Buren, 35, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday on Route 417 and Brad Adams Road. Harold E. Hurlburt, 60, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on Route 98 and Brown Schoolhouse Road. James A. Payne, 53, of Frewsburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 and Neff Road. Melissa M. Zittel, 33, of Springville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 and Reynolds Road. Gina Marie Booker, 22, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday on Main Street and Halls Crossing Road. Eric T. Nenno, 37, of Latham, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near Council House Road. Rachel M. Pullen, 26, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday on Highway 417 near Clark Road. Phillip B. Pratt, 68, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:03 p.m. Monday on Portville-Ceres Road near Prosser Road. Brett T. McMichael, 20, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 19 near County Route 10. Martin T. Leonard, 54, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.