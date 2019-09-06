Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:03 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State Street. A vehicle operated by Carol L. Petruzzi, 53, of 115 Maple Ave., Allegany, was backing out of a parking space when it struck a parked car registered to Denise A. Greeley of Conewango Valley.
- Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Scott E. Ellis, 53, of 9703 W. Cuba Road, Cuba, was traveling eastbound when he failed to stop for traffic, striking a vehicle from behind operated by Shannon A. Dixon, 38, of 52 Fulton St., Apt. 101, Hornell. Ellis was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 11:15 p.m.
, Jason D. Huffling, 43, of 137 1/2
- N. Ninth St., Upper, Olean, was charged with trespass, a violation. His status was unreported.
- Thursday, 10:57 a.m.
, Diane M. Piscitelli, 61, of Olean, was charged on an arrest warrant. She was held for pickup by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE
— A one-ve
- hicle accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 at exit 27. Debra L. McNelis, 63, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER
— Jeremy J. McNaughton, 43, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, an infraction. He wa
- s issued an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE
— Michael C. Dostman, 34, of Friendship, was charged at 3:38 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was held on an unreported amount of bail.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- ULYSSES BORO
— Tyler Harris, 23, of Genesee, was charged at 8 p.m. Saturday with making terroristic threats Title 18, PACC 2706(a)(1), simple assault Title 18, PACC 2701(a)(3), and two counts of harassment under Title 18, PACC 2709 (a)(4) and (a)(1).