Olean Police
- Sunday, 10:47 p.m., Ryan M. Cook, 30, of 4100 Windfall Road, Olean, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; use of another vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor; and no/inadequate plate lamp, an infraction. He was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 3:54 p.m., Daniel J. Calhoun, 22, of 45 Floss Ave., Buffalo, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and improper/no signal, an infraction. He is due in Olean City Court Aug. 6.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time reported, Katharine S. Jackson, 33, of Wellsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident on Madison Street. Jackson was arraigned, released and due back in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Thursday, no time reported, a 16-year-old Scio male was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired, both unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Genesee Parkway. He was released to a third party and due in Wellsville Village Court July 23.
- Friday, no time reported, Jeremiah L. Thompson, 33, of Scio, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, and no distinctive plate (one plate), an infraction. Thompson allegedly drove with a suspended license. He was issued traffic citations and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court July 23.
New York State Police
- RANDOLPH
- Neal Parmenter, 29, of Randolph, was charged at an unreported time Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued traffic and appearance tickets, and is due to appear in Cold Spring Town Court later this month.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:53 a.m. Sunday on Tarbell Road and State Route 98. Elizabeth M. Heim, 20, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:09 p.m. Sunday on Bixby Hill and California Hill roads. Garrett Douglas Drennan, 21, of Arcade and Curtis A. Lovell, 32, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — Michael L. Gerbes, 25, of Andover, was charged at 7:52 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and trespass, a violation, for an alleged incident on July 2. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — William E. Shelley, 24, of Allegany, was charged at 10:27 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- LYNDON — Jacob J. Czerminski, 20, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:10 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors. He is currently being held on an undisclosed amount of bail.
- HINSDALE