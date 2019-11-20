Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:42 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on Fifth Avenue near School Street. Cheryl L. Green-Odell, 48, of 3861 Birch Run Road, Allegany, was backing out of a driveway when she reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Monday, 11:44 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. Robyn L. Straub, 45, of 3715 Karl Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Keith D. Wilkey, 56, of 811 W. Henley St., which was stopped in traffic. Straub was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Monday, 5:35 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Fulton Street. T.W. Schultz Jr., 81, of Bolivar, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by D.J. Butchello Jr., 59, of 140 S. Clinton St., which was stopped in traffic.
- Monday, 6:25 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Wayne streets. Julie Anne Lyautey, 60, of 1548 Olean-Portville Road, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Todd M. Painter, 56, of 618 Alder St., causing damage to both vehicles.
- Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., John H. Louser, 47, of 323 N. 12th St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Louser was released on his own recognizance.
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:06 a.m. Friday on Route 243 near Cream Ridge Road. Matthew A. Cummins, 41, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at Katy’s Fly Inn on Route 219. Jennifer L. Finch, 40, of Kennedy, was identified as a driver. An 18-year-old Salamanca woman was reported as the other driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at Exit 27. An unidentified 18-year-old Kennedy man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday on Cornelous and Clark roads. Jeremy R. Billings, 41, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at westbound mile marker 121. Rebekah L. Liszewski, 21, of North Syracuse, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Route 305 and Cloverleaf Road. Benjamin C. Scholes, 21, of Orem, Utah, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 219 and Hill Side Drive. Luis A. Moreira, 57, of Bolton, Ontario, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:22 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86 at exit 33. An unidentified 18-year-old Brooklyn man was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:40 a.m. Monday on County Road 20 and Pine Road. Lee A. Shepard Jr., 49, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Kevin M. Schunk, 28, of Fredonia, was charged at 3:25 p.m. Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Schunk was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CENTERVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday on County Road 36 near Dow Road. Kyle L. Smith, 44, of Arcade, and Henry Miller, 56, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:26 p.m. Monday on County Road 12 near Cornelius Road. Janet E. Turybury, 72, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
