Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 9:12 p.m., Justin L. Cook, 26, of Steamburg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors; and a number of traffic violations and infractions. Cook was issued appearance tickets and due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
- Friday, 12:28 p.m., Phillip T. Rucker, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and uninspected motor vehicle, a violation. Rucker was issued tickets, released and due to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ELLICOTTVILLE — John J. Kiouses, 60, of Ellicottville, was charged at 6:17 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019, on a warrant from Orchard Park Police Department. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Orchard Park Police Department.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Bradley R. Comstock, 46, of Olean, was charged at 9 p.m. Nov. 15, 2019, after he turned himself in on a violation of probation warrant to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was held at the Cattaraugus County Jail pending arraignment.
- EAST OTTO — Amy A. Moritz, 41, of West Valley, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket and due in East Otto Town Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — Bennie R. Poole Jr., 34, of Buffalo, was charged at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was released on his own recognizance and due in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
- NAPOLI
New York
State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the exit 31 westbound onramp. Sheila T. Gates,45, of Canaseraga, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:15 a.m. Friday on County Road 15 and Peavy Road. Roberta H. Swain, 69, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BELFAST — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Friday on Cloverleaf Road and State Route 305. Kenneth C. Jackson, 30, of Olean and Charles R. Hamer, 31, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:54 p.m. Friday on State Highway 70. Donald J. Rossborough, 69, of Mt. Morris, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:28 p.m. Friday on Route 417 and Blair Road. Cassandra A. Geise, 38, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Lynlee A. Mezzano, 42, of Houghton, was charged at 5:41 p.m. Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. Mezzano was issued an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday on Mount Monroe and New Mexico roads. Michael L. Seibold, 64, of West Seneca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at the West Almond exit 32. Howard L. Hubbard, 49, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — Breanna S. Winicki, 25, of Cuba, was charged at 12:35 a.m. Saturday with driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction in 10 years, a class E felony; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and several traffic infractions. Winicki was issued an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:05 a.m. Saturday on Route 98 N. and Hicks Road. Kyle M. Pursel, 35, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Saturday on Route 19A and Emerald Street. Robert L. Ellis, 69, and Gordon Johnson Jr., 50, both of Fillmore, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:07 p.m. Saturday on Route 417 and Powerhouse Road. Kali L. Pierce, 22, and Stacy L. Cox, 32, both of Little Genesee, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GRANGER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:06 p.m. Saturday on County Road 15 and County Route 4. Mark A. Levine, 36, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday on State Route 417 and Duffy Hollow Road. Elizabeth C. Moore, 26, of Canisteo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — Lynn Sheldon, 70, of Randolph, was charged at an unreported time Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued tickets, released and due to appear in Randolph Town Court next month.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:09 a.m. Sunday on Plank Road and State Route 142. Jonathan M. Fusco, 21, of Schaghticoke, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:41 a.m. Sunday on Route 240 and Gooseneck Road. Amanda M. Lawrence, 34, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
