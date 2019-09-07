Olean Police
- Thursday, 4:39 p.m., Amanda L. Gunn, 33, of 45 Henry St., Salamanca, was charged with operating a vehicle with registration suspended/revoked and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a violation.
- Thursday, 7:23 p.m., Robert W. Smith, 32, of 220 N. Fourth St., Upstairs, Olean, was charged on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported on Aug. 13. Smith was held pending arraignment.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Dustin J. Letizell, 29, of Scio, was charged, at an unreported time Aug. 28, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance and due to reappear in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
- FRIENDSHIP — Kerri R. Cobb, 31, of Bolivar, was charged , at an unreported time Aug. 28, on an Allegany County Family Court warrant. She was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail pending an appearance in Allegany County Family Court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Charles Buchholz, 33, of Wellsville, was charged, at an unreported time Aug. 30, on an Allegany County violation of probation warrant. He was processed and transported to Allegany County Jail without bail pending an appearance in Allegany County Court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- AMITY — Jenna R. Holly, 34, and Bradly A. Rubin, 34, both of Belmont, were charged at 11:45 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. respectively Thursday, with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. The charges stem from a report of stolen property on Cemetery Hill Road on June 24. They were each arraigned in Amity Town Court and remanded to Allegany County Jail to reappear in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — Michelle K. Fauth, 41, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from a home visit by Allegany County Probation Department officer who determined Fauth was allegedly in possession of an unreported amount of cocaine. She was released with an appearance ticket and due to appear in Wellsville Town Court later this month.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:48 a.m. Thursday on Bakerstand and Bryant Hill roads. John A. Tinelli, 49, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
