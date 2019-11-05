Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Justin C. Holbrook, 26, of Scio and Richelle L. Kyser, 28, of Wellsville, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Holbrook was also charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, for an incident reported in July, 2018. Holbrook and Kyser were each arraigned, released and due to return to Wellsville Village Court Nov. 19.
- Saturday, no time reported
, Marikae E. Fanton, 28, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.18% or greater, all unclassified misdemeanors, and no/insufficient tail lamps, an infraction. Fanton was issued an appearance ticket, released to a third party, and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Nov. 26.