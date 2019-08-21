Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 8:16 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on the exit 26 off-ramp of Interstate 86. A vehicle operated by Josiah W. Jenks, 18, of 1349 Route 446, Hinsdale, was exiting off the ramp when his vehicle’s brakes were reportedly not working, causing the vehicle to hit the guardrail twice. Jenks was charged with an unspecified equipment violation.
  • Tuesday, 2: 13 p.m., Emily M. Putt, 23, of 3533 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a salad, jerky and jerky chews valued at $13.63 from the 12th Street Country Fair. Putt was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Aug. 28.

Wellsville Police

  • Monday, no time reported, Dustin J. Leitzell, 29, of Scio, was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation; unregistered motor vehicle, speed in zone, move from lane unsafely, improper/unsafe turn without signal, all infractions; and failure to comply with a lawful order. Charges stem from an incident that took place on East Dyke Street Aug. 8. He was issued an appearance ticket, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 10.
  • Monday, no time reported

, Teresa A. Dexter, 35, of Genesee, Pa., was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from a complaint by Giant Food Mart. She was also charged on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court for failure to appear on a previous petit larceny charge. She was arraigned and committed to Allegany County Jail on $250 bail and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • SALAMANCA — Jeremy L. Finch, 34, of 162 Summit St., Salamanca, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by the Salamanca Police Department on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was arraigned in New Albion Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 bail. He is due to appear in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
  • MACHIAS — Randy Weatherell, 37, of 2880 Williams Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Charges follow an investigation by deputies of a suspicious vehicle in the Sahr’s restaurant parking lot. He was issued appearance tickets and due to appear in Machias Town Court and released to a third party.
  • OLEAN

— Brent R. Robbins, 26, of 202 N. Work St., Falconer, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court for failure to appear. He was taken directly to Cattaraugus County Jail and scheduled to appear in Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 a.m. Monday on Back River and Stryker roads. Sally A. Bond, 47, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — Minerva E. Caraballo, 27, of Buffalo, was charged at 11 a.m. Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and speed in zone, an infraction. She was issued an appearance ticket.
  • HINSDALE — KC A. Milks, 28, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:34 p.m. Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Milks was issued an appearance ticket.
  • MACHIAS — John Hart, 82, of Machias, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
  • HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday on Merwin Road and County Road 3. Nicholas Wayne Stenzel, 24, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FRIENDSHIP

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:18 p.m. Monday on County Road 31. Ryan M. Cross, 31, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • EMPORIUM

— Luis Morales Rodriguez, 42, of Emporium, was charged at 9 p.m. Sunday under PA Title 18 section 2709(a)(1) pertaining to harassment.

