Olean Police
- Sunday, 8:16 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on the exit 26 off-ramp of Interstate 86. A vehicle operated by Josiah W. Jenks, 18, of 1349 Route 446, Hinsdale, was exiting off the ramp when his vehicle’s brakes were reportedly not working, causing the vehicle to hit the guardrail twice. Jenks was charged with an unspecified equipment violation.
- Tuesday, 2: 13 p.m., Emily M. Putt, 23, of 3533 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, after allegedly stealing a salad, jerky and jerky chews valued at $13.63 from the 12th Street Country Fair. Putt was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Aug. 28.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time reported, Dustin J. Leitzell, 29, of Scio, was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; failure to stop at a stop sign, a violation; unregistered motor vehicle, speed in zone, move from lane unsafely, improper/unsafe turn without signal, all infractions; and failure to comply with a lawful order. Charges stem from an incident that took place on East Dyke Street Aug. 8. He was issued an appearance ticket, released and due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Sept. 10.
- Monday, no time reported
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Jeremy L. Finch, 34, of 162 Summit St., Salamanca, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Sunday by the Salamanca Police Department on a warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was arraigned in New Albion Town Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $750 bail. He is due to appear in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.
- MACHIAS — Randy Weatherell, 37, of 2880 Williams Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 2:10 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Charges follow an investigation by deputies of a suspicious vehicle in the Sahr’s restaurant parking lot. He was issued appearance tickets and due to appear in Machias Town Court and released to a third party.
- OLEAN
New York
State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 a.m. Monday on Back River and Stryker roads. Sally A. Bond, 47, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Minerva E. Caraballo, 27, of Buffalo, was charged at 11 a.m. Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and speed in zone, an infraction. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — KC A. Milks, 28, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:34 p.m. Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Milks was issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — John Hart, 82, of Machias, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Monday with second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Monday on Merwin Road and County Road 3. Nicholas Wayne Stenzel, 24, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP
Pennsylvania
State Police
- EMPORIUM