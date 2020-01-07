Police report image

Wellsville Police

  • Sunday, no time reported, Jared R. Roulo, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation, all class A misdemeanors. He was released and due in Wellsville Village Court today.

New York

State Police

  • NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:54 a.m. Sunday on Haskins Road and State Route 305. Hendrik G. Merison, 87, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
  • HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at the Allegany County line. Adam D. Gordon, 24, of Fenton, Mo., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • FARMERSVILLE

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:39 p.m. Sunday on West Branch and Bush Hill roads. Michael A. Blakeslee, 27, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

