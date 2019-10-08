Olean Police
- Friday, 9:30 a.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Laurens and North Second streets. A vehicle operated by Ashley Elizabeth Hitchcock, 21, of Smethport, Pa., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by John A. Miller, 42, of Westons Mills, while pulling into the intersection.
- Friday, 1:35 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Richard A. Shomo, 50, of New Millport, Pa., reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Devon Michael Millan, 22, of Jamestown, while entering the traffic circle.
- Sunday, 2:38 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident in the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center parking lot on West State Street. Michelle A. Bazow, 40, of 128 Brooklyn St., Portville, was pulling out of a parking space when the vehicle she was driving reportedly struck a vehicle operated by John R. Erhard, 87, of Portville.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m., no injuries were reported from a one-vehicle accident on West State Street near 25th Street. Susan M. Ash, 57, of 705 W. Henley St., Olean, was slowing down to avoid some visible deer when two other deer ran into the driver’s side of her vehicle, causing damage.
- Monday, 6:25 a.m., Jessica C. Fero, 41, of 809 W. Sullivan St., Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; and improper right turn, an infraction. The charges stem from a reported accident on North Clinton Street. Fero was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 North. Jennifer S. White, 35, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:25 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 near exit 29. Catherine L. Gilbert, 34, of Corning, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE
Pennsylvania
State Police
- OTTO TOWNSHIP, Pa.