Olean Police

Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Clinton Street. A vehicle operated by Taha E. Pascucci, 22, of 2936 Five Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Alisa L. Paukstela, 23, of 627 E. Highland Ave., which was slowing in traffic. Pascucci was cited for following too closely, an infraction.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

LITTLE VALLEY — Elliot S. Koller, 31, of 9339 Pigeon Valley Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:58 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; failure to dim lights, an infraction; and additional unspecified violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 353. Koller was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

LITTLE VALLEY — Matthew W. Whipple, 36, of 407 Fair Oak St., Little Valley, was charged at 8:28 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported on Fourth Street. Whipple was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

GREAT VALLEY — Brett J. Chamberlain, 26, of 4110 Kill Buck Road, Great Valley, was charged at 11:35 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported on Kill Buck Road. According to deputies, Chamberlain allegedly damaged property and shoved a female victim during the incident. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.

NAPOLI — Cheyenne J. Lore, 25, of 5162 Windmill Road, Napoli, was charged at 11:47 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged domestic incident reported on Windmill Road. Lore was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

AMITY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday on Back River Road near Stryker Stub Road. Sarah A. Napora, 26, of

Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

ANDOVER

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Dyke Road. Kyle D. McPherson, 24, and Kara M. Bowers, 49, both of A

ndover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.

RUSHFORD

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 49 near Taylor Hill Road. Erving C. Clear, 79, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuri

es were reported.

WELLSVILLE

— Wyait P. Crawford, 25, of Wellsville, was charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. No further information was available Wednesday night.