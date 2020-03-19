Police report image

  • Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., no injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident on East State Street near Clinton Street. A vehicle operated by Taha E. Pascucci, 22, of 2936 Five Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear end of a vehicle operated by Alisa L. Paukstela, 23, of 627 E. Highland Ave., which was slowing in traffic. Pascucci was cited for following too closely, an infraction.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • LITTLE VALLEY — Elliot S. Koller, 31, of 9339 Pigeon Valley Road, Cattaraugus, was charged at 10:58 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; failure to dim lights, an infraction; and additional unspecified violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 353. Koller was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
  • LITTLE VALLEY — Matthew W. Whipple, 36, of 407 Fair Oak St., Little Valley, was charged at 8:28 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported on Fourth Street. Whipple was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
  • GREAT VALLEY — Brett J. Chamberlain, 26, of 4110 Kill Buck Road, Great Valley, was charged at 11:35 p.m. Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an alleged domestic incident reported on Kill Buck Road. According to deputies, Chamberlain allegedly damaged property and shoved a female victim during the incident. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
  • NAPOLI — Cheyenne J. Lore, 25, of 5162 Windmill Road, Napoli, was charged at 11:47 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an alleged domestic incident reported on Windmill Road. Lore was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

  • AMITY

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday on Back River Road near Stryker Stub Road. Sarah A. Napora, 26, of

  • Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ANDOVER

— A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Route 417 near Dyke Road. Kyle D. McPherson, 24, and Kara M. Bowers, 49, both of A

  • ndover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
  • RUSHFORD

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 49 near Taylor Hill Road. Erving C. Clear, 79, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuri

  • es were reported.
  • WELLSVILLE

— Wyait P. Crawford, 25, of Wellsville, was charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. No further information was available Wednesday night.

