Olean Police
- Thursday, 9:15 a.m., Daniel M. McGavisk, 53, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe backing, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time reported, Michael R. Goulette, 27, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail. Goulette is due to return to Wellsville Village Court Feb. 18.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Steven P. Winters, 50, of Allegany, was charged at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Maurienne C. Jimerson, 40, of Salamanca, was charged at 6 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies; operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and unsafe backing, an infraction. Jimerson was released with an appearance ticket and due in Salamanca Town Court at a later date.
- OLEAN — William L. Kenjockety, no information reported, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Kenjockety was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await further proceedings.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Route 242 E. and Fancy Tract Road. Kristine C. Baker, 48, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday on Route 19 and Chamberlin Street. Jeremiah Strickland, 43, of Albany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday on Andover and Williams roads. Jordan J. Cline, 19, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RICHBURG