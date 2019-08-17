Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:17 p.m., Jeffrey H. Burdick, 38, of 7941 Route 417 W., Bolivar, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, after police received a report of a vehicle being struck in the parking lot of the State King. Burdick was released to a third party, issued uniform traffic tickets and due to appear in Olean City Court Aug. 28.
- Thursday, 11:14 p.m., Jonathan D. Ault, 37, of 1542 Lillibridge Road, Portville, was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and no/inadequate lights, an infraction. His status was not reported.
- Friday, 2:49 a.m., Patrick J. Sheehy, 35, of 8521 N. Branch Road, Friendship, was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right, an infraction, following a traffic stop. He was also charged on an outstanding warrant issued from Olean City Court. Sheehy was issued an appearance ticket and released on $100 bail. He is due in Olean City Court Aug. 27.
- Friday, 3:19 a.m., Ryan P. Willis, 35, of 708 Washington St., Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Aug. 28.
- Friday, 11:09 a.m., Elisabeth E. Krisher, 28, of 27B Creekside Drive, Cheektowaga, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an infraction.
- Friday, 1:55 p.m., Kim M. Carapellatti, 57, of 1203 Reed St., Olean, was charged with third-degree third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using a rented/leased/loaned vehicle without interlock, both unclassified misdemeanors, and unsafe backing, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Luis A. Fernandez, 36, of Alma, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, stemming from an incident on South Main Street. He was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail on $1,500 bail. Fernandez is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court Aug. 20.
- Thursday, no time reported, Roy W. Austin, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with violation of probation. He was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail with no bail. Austin is due to be arraigned in Allegany County Court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Jeremy J. Kasperek, 23, of 4315 Route 353, Salamanca, was charged at 8 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident at his residence. He was issued an appearance ticket and due to appear in Salamanca Town Court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALMA — An unidentified 17-year-old Little Genesee male was charged at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Thursday on Canada Hill and Waldron roads. Michael J. McCormack, 77, of Machias, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:29 p.m. Thursday on Jones and Barrett Hill roads. An unidentified 18-year-old Amherst male was reported as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE